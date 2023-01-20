SHIPSHEWANA — The 16th Shipshewana Ice Festival and Chili Cookoff kicked off Friday morning.
The carving of the ice sculptures started around 10 a.m. and continues into today. Ice carving can be viewed at these locations: Blue Gate Restaurant, E&S Sales, Country Road Fabrics, Davis Mercantile, Shipshewana Carousel, Yoder’s Meat & Cheese, Yoder’s Red Barn Shoppes, Yoder’s Shopping Center, Cariloha, Ole Tin Rooster, Farmstead Inn, Head Over Heels (Davis Mercantile), LaGrange Convention & Visitors Bureau, Glow Bookstore, Der Ruhe Blatz, Aunt Millie’s Nut and Candy Shop, Simple Sounds (Davis Mercantile), Smokehouse Grills & Supply, 2 Chicks and a Chair, Lasting Impressions, Edward Jones, Flagstar Bank, Lake City Bank, and Coca-Cola (Davis Mercantile).
Today’s events include an ice carving contest and the chili cookoff, both of which begin at 11 a.m.
To be a taster for for the cookoff, the cost is $10 and the locations are: Smokehouse Grills & Supply, E&S Sales, Blue Gate, Kathryn Martin, Essenhaus, El Zorrito, Floyd Borkholder, Caroline Hostetler and Chris Stauffer.
An Ice Festival pin is available for purchase for $15, which gets people into the chili cook-off tasting along with access to more than 35 store specials valued at $200. Deals are valid through the end of January.
The ice carving competition will be held at these locations: Howe LaGrange Insurance Agency, D Bar D Trucking, Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association, Red Wagon, Aunt Millie’s Candy & Nut Shop and JoJo’s Pretzels.
For more information on this years event visit:https://visitshipshewana.org/events/ice-festival-chili-cookoff/?fbclid=IwAR2HzKE7H1JzaNhcGKprx0bWA8LyT3l8bGU-u0ntjVIZUxYJhN5v5hsGi2I
The dates for next year’s event will be Jan. 19 and 20, 2024.