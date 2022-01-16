SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana will soon have its first full-time fire chief.
According to Shipshewana Clerk-Treasurer Ruth Ann Downey, at Thursday’s town council meeting it was reported that an offer had been made and accepted by an individual for the position.
“The chief will be a full-time, paid position — we’ve never had that before — but we’ll remain a volunteer department,” Downey said.
She said they’re expecting the new chief to start in February. Downey said the chief was not named during the meeting, so she wasn’t sure she was at liberty to announce who accepted the position at this time.
In other business, the council elected officers for 2022. Tad Hite was elected president for another term and Joshua Weimer was elected vice-president for another term.
The council also authorized advertising for bids for School Street project — a Community Crossings grant project. Downey said the town received $512,500 in Community Crossing grant funds for the 2021-2022 year. She also reported that town officials are working on getting a bid package together for a small stormwater project that is expected to be done in early spring.
