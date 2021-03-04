Shipshewana gets nearly $1 million for Pumpkinvine extension

SHIPSHEWANA — With a nearly $1 million state grant coming, Shipshewana leaders hope to have work begin as soon as possible on extending the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail into town.
Shipshewana was among 18 communities and organizations statewide, which also included Elkhart, to receive shares of nearly $30 million in grant money for trail development Thursday. The awards were announced as part of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Next Level Trails program.
Shipshewana’s set to get a $953,482 cut of the money for the Pumpkinvine project.
“We were very, very happy with that, very happy indeed. That’s going to go a long way to the completion of the trail,” Town Manager Bob Shanahan said of the grant.
Plans call for extending the walking and biking trail about one mile slightly northeast from its current endpoint along C.R. North 850 West, near C.R. West 250 North. The path would cross Ind. 5 at about North Street, bound for the town hall building, and then swing down into North Park. There, the trail would meet a new pavilion area that includes a gazebo and restrooms, Shanahan said.
“Eventually, we’d like to put a walking track in and around the park area here also. Trying to make this the focal point, the trailhead, as you would,” Shanahan said, intending for the extension to help bring trail users into Shipshewana. “We want to bring them into the town, not only just to come to the trailhead, but to also enjoy the town.”
As part of the program, Shanahan said the town has funds available to match the grant. After the award is finalized, he said the next steps would be to open bids for the project and select a contractor to lead construction. He hopes to launch the project as soon as possible and have it completed before the end of the year.
“Be finished, hopefully, before the snow starts to fly in late fall this year,” Shanahan said.
He said the current section of the Pumpkinvine in the Shipshewana area is “well-used.” The town set up a counter last year and found the path had 60,000 bicycle trips and 10,000 pedestrian trips.
The funds announced Thursday were part of the second round of grants through Next Level Trails. IDEM describes the program, which was announced in December 2018 as an investment in expanding trails systems statewide.
Elkhart was awarded $642,600 to develop the New River Greenway in the city’s downtown as part of the second round of grants.
The Pumpkinvine trail connects Shipshewana, Middlebury and Goshen. It also links into other trail systems in the county.
