SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana Flea Market officials announced the 2020 season will be extended and the business will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday now through Oct. 14.
“With many festivals and craft shows being canceled around the area and throughout the entire state, vendors were excited to have a place to sell this fall,” Michael Christner, Shipshewana Flea Market director, stated in a news release.
Shipshewana Flea Market is an open-air market situated on 40 acres.
Exact details are still being finalized, officials stated, and plans will continue to develop as the dates approach. The decision was announced late last week.
The current fall lineup for Shipshewana Trading Place Auction and Flea Market includes:
• Shipshewana Flea Market: Labor Day Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7-9; Fall Bonus Days, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 13-14; Special Friday Night Antique Auction, 5 p.m. Sept. 18; swap meets, daylight to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 17; Antique Toy Auction, 9 a.m. Oct. 21; and Ship-Chic Craft & Vintage Shows, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 and Dec. 5.
For questions, or to become a vendor, call the Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market office at 260-768-4129 or visit www.shipshewanafleamarket.com or www.shipshewanatradingplace.com.
