Pictured, from left, are Shipshewana Town Marshall Tom Fitch; Westview School Corp. Officer Jackie Conwell; Shipshewana Town Council member Chris Yoder; WSC Director of Transportation, Building and Grounds Yvonne Eash; WSC Board President Keith Lambright; and WSC Officer Ed Flowers.

 Photo contributed

EMMA — Westview School Corp. officials are sharing their appreciation for the recent donation made by the Town of Shipshewana.

In the spring of 2022, Westview School Corp. hired a second school resource officer, Officer Jackie Conwell.

In order to support Conwell and the Westview School Corp., the town of Shipshewana donated a police vehicle to be used by Conwell, according to a provided news release.

“Westview prides itself on our relationships with our community and local agencies, and this shows that we are all Warriors,” the release notes.

