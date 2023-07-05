Shipshe native, now state senator, works for reproductive healthcare

BLOOMINGTON — When Shelli Yoder first heard about Roe v. Wade being overturned, she was standing at the entrance of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. The Indiana state senator said it was a moment she’ll never forget, witnessing lives lost in a terrorist attack on democratic principles while she felt democracy was being undermined by the Supreme Court.
In June 2022, Roe V. Wade, which made abortion a constitutional right, was overturned with the Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization decision.
The Supreme Court ruled on the side of Dobbs, making it so abortion is only legal in the case of severe fetal abnormalities and medical emergencies up to 15 weeks. It also required abortions to be performed at licensed hospitals or hospital-owned surgery centers.
Until Friday, SEA 1, Indiana’s abortion ban, has been ineffective since September 2022 due to Marion County Supreme Court Judge Heather Welch issuing an injunction. So when the Indiana Supreme Court upheld Senate Enrolled Act (SEA) 1, Yoder was heartbroken. SEA 1 can go into effect as soon as Aug. 1.
“Today, millions of women lost their right to self-determination and were thrust back into the 1970s, a time when they died preventable deaths, sought dangerous and unregulated care and lacked full access to their own bodies and self-determination,” she said.
The Shipshewana-native, former Miss Indiana (1992) and runner up to Miss America (1993) made her first run for politics in 2012 when she was motivated by women’s rights and environmental issues. When she was elected as an Indiana state senator for Monroe County in 2020, she decided to work on reproductive health-related bills. She even went to the White House on June 14 and 15 with 79 other legislators to discuss reproductive rights.
Yoder has been working on numerous bills in support of reproductive rights, including SB 252, which passed long-acting, reversible contraceptives; House Bill 1568, which passed prescriptions for hormonal contraceptives; and SB 259, a sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products that didn’t pass. She also filed a repeal of SEA 1, and though it didn’t work, she plans to try again.
Yoder said this ruling endorses inequality, saying a woman should be able to exercise her own right to autonomy.
“Indiana and its residents deserve more than this radical legislation, which shows little regard for Hoosiers’ voices or wellbeing,” she said. “To Hoosier women, the fight for reproductive freedom is not over — if a vocal minority can revoke a long-held right, a vocal majority can restore it.”
Yoder believes the law should give Hoosiers the option to have an abortion up to 20 weeks because it’s what she has seen Hoosiers say is reasonable.
SEA 1 states that abortions in Indiana are only allowed if the pregnant person’s life is at risk, if there is a lethal fetal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization and in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks.
Yoder is concerned that this step toward what she believes is taking away healthcare will lead to stress in other areas of healthcare. She said medical providers will not want to stay in places where they will be questioned and diminished.
“This issue has tentacles that touches healthcare overall because it does set a tone of intimidation and of confusion and uncertainty at a time and in a space where we need the ability for folks to access care, have privacy in that care and make those decisions with their healthcare provider, no matter the direction,” she said.
She doesn’t want people to be forced to have abortions, but she said having a choice is important. According to IU Health, Indiana has the third worst maternal mortality rate in the United States, and Yoder said that is a ramification of these issues. She said banning abortion and other health care will not improve this rate.
Yoder wants her children to be able to make healthcare decisions in private with a healthcare provider, but “when it’s illegal to have these conversations, that will begin to erode democracy across the board.”