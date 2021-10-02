To help educate Hoosiers about Medicare’s upcoming Part D Drug and Advantage Plan annual Open Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), the State Health Insurance Assistance Program will present five virtual Medicare events on Facebook in October.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with presenters and ask questions during each SHIP Facebook live event. All sessions will start at 10 a.m. Registration is not needed. To connect with SHIP on Facebook go to https://www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP.
Fore those who are unable to view these sessions live, they can watch them on Indiana SHIP’s Facebook page at their convenience. They are also available on Indiana SHIP’s YouTube Channel.
October Facebook Live events include the following topics:
• Monday — A look inside the Medicare.gov Plan Finder Tool
Oct. 11 — How SHIP can help during Medicare’s open enrollment period
Oct. 13 — Medicare Part D costs and coverage details for 2022
Oct. 18 — A live look inside a SHIP counseling appointment
Oct. 25 — Extra Help to lower Medicare Part D drug costs
SHIP is a free and impartial Medicare information, education and counseling program provided by the Indiana Department of Insurance. For more information about Medicare or to get help resolving Medicare problems, contact SHIP by phone at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TDD) during normal business hours to connect with SHIP’s Help Center or go online at www.medicare.in.gov.
