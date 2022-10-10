GOSHEN — A grant application that helps to support the work of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department was approved during the Elkhart County Commissioners meeting Monday.
The Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program Grant through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is a yearly grant that helps fund the DUI task force, Click-It-To-Live-It program, visible speed enforcement, and pedestrian bike enforcement.
The grant funds are managed and administered by the sheriff’s department, although Elkhart, Goshen, Wakarusa, Nappanee, Bristol and county officers use the grant funds, which are available through reimbursement only.
The commissioners approved the grant application which, if approved would provide the department with as much as $104,000 to support the programs. The department has been receiving the grant annually for at least 28 years, Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel told the commissioners.
The commissioners also approved a replacement member of the Elkhart County Board of Health during their Monday meeting. Pediatrician Mary Graber will replace current board member Josie DeHaven. The move maintains the variety of fields in the medical industry.
The commissioners also received bids for a demolition project in connection with the Northwest Gateway TIF District. The demolition project on an Old U.S. Highway 20 property received bids at $38,600 from Jerry Reed Excavating and $35,100 from CNB Construction.
The commissioners approved an interlocal agreement for a wastewater utility study at the Ind. 13 Interchange TIF District. The agreement is between the Town of Middlebury and Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission. The agreement covers a study to determine whether or not the wastewater treatment plant could be expanded to serve the TIF, which is near the toll road. The contract supports no more than $75,000 from the TIF district.
The commissioners awarded the Johnson Street Bridge overlay project to the lowest bidder Milestone Contractors North for $411,729.23. Another Johnson Street Bridge project was also approved for work to begin Oct. 17, and is expected to be completed June 16, 2023 with final acceptance July 21, 2023. The commissioners also approved a performance bond requested by the contractors.