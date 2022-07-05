ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has closed a report involving a missing 2-year-old who resides in the 30000 block of C. R. 30.
According to a press release issued by the office, a call came in at around 8:27 p.m. Monday indicating that the child had been missing for about two hours prior to dispatch being contacted.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Ariel Vehicle Team responded to the location, deploying a unit by 8:57 p.m. Additionally, Clay Township Fire Department responded with its UAV team and began searching in conjunction with ECSO’s UAV team, the release noted.
While both UAV teams searched, additional resources were requested, including assistance from Indiana State Police with a helicopter, a K-9 Search and Rescue team, Baugo Fire Department, Harrison Fire Department, Wakarusa Fire Department, as well as many volunteers who were put into search groups.
At around 11:23 pm, ISP's helicopter arrived at the location and searched for approximately 45 minutes before locating the child lying between corn rows approximately 1/2 mile south of the house. The child was returned home and found to be in good health.
Deputies documented the incident, took a report for a child in need of services, and contacted the Department of Child Services to inform them that the child was located and safe.