ELKHART — Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel accepted the Triple Crown Award from the National Sheriff’s Association (NSA) while attending their conference in June.
According to the NSA, the Triple Crown Award was established to recognize those sheriff's offices that achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the American Correctional Association's Commission on Accreditation for Corrections (ACA) and the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare (NCCH).
“I would like to thank my team for all of the hard work they do each and every day to maintain the high standards required to be accredited in all three areas," Siegel said. "It takes every person in the entire agency working together to be able to accomplish these goals. During challenging times, it can be easy to lower standards to just get by; I will not allow that. Maintaining accreditation aids us in performing at a high level to keep our community safe.”
The Triple Crown distinction is so rare that since the establishment of the award in 1993, fewer than 100 sheriff's offices have qualified. This is the second time the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has achieved the Triple Crown.