GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners gave the Sheriff’s Office the go-ahead to enter into a nearly $1 million deal to install new police body and vehicle cameras.
Sheriff Jeff Siegel recommended the commissioners award a five-year contract to Utility Associates Inc. during Monday’s meeting.
The Decatur, Georgia-based company’s $976,000 proposal includes replacing the current recording system at the Sheriff’s Office with its BodyWorn technology in uniforms and vehicles. Siegel said the company will install the new devices and software throughout a process.
One highlight, he said, is the cameras are built sort of like mobile phones that are integrated into police uniforms instead of hanging from them. That reduces the chances of cameras falling from a shirt or being knocked off during a fight.
“They’ll have a kind of buttonhole in the shirt, and then there’s a device that locks the camera into the shirt,” Siegel said.
The company will provide some new uniforms suited to the system and retrofit current shirt for cameras to fit in them, Siegel said. He also expects the new system to provide improved stability and more intuitive triggers for starting recordings.
Utility Associates’ website promotes BodyWorn as using artificial intelligence to better read situations, automatically switch on and send alerts to emergency responders. The site shows the technology can detect gunfire, detect when an officer pulls a gun from a holster, detect when an officer is running or down, and detect when car lights and sirens are activated.
The Utility Associates proposal had the third-highest cost out of the four proposals that were received in November. Siegel said the company offered the best value for equipment and software.
The commissioners approved the proposal based on Siegel’s recommendation.
TRAFFIC SIGNS
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a county Highway Department plan to update traffic control at the intersection of C.R. 31 and C.R. 131.
Highway engineer Kent Schumacher sought approval to take out the yield sign along southbound C.R. 31. A stop sign would be added along southbound C.R. 131 instead, as well as a “stop ahead” sign near the intersection.
The commissioners also approved adding a double-arrow warning sign along C.R. 8 for traffic on southbound C.R. 35 at the T-intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.