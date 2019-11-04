GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners gave their OK to spending close to $3 million to cover a variety of expenses Monday.
“We have a ton of money being moved around here,” Commissioner Mike Yoder said at the top of the board’s meeting.
Among the appropriations, commissioners approved essentially loaning the sheriff’s iffice $250,000 from the county’s Major Moves fund to update computers throughout the agency, including in offices, squad cars and the jail.
The approval came with a recommendation to charge an interest rate of up to 2% on repaying the loan back to the Major Moves fund. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said payments would come out of the jail’s inmate commissary account over a four-year contract.
As the sheriff’s office switches from an agreement with Lenovo to Dell, Siegel estimated about $200,000 of the appropriation would go toward the computers, while the remaining $50,000 would cover costs for any programming and technical issues that arise.
County Attorney Craig Busche noted Major Moves funds have to be used for economic development projects, and this plan would qualify as one.
The plan with the interest rate recommendation is expected to go before the Elkhart County Council for approval during the board’s meeting on Saturday.
The commissioners also approved $200,000 to help cover prescription costs for inmates in custody at the Jail.
Another $400,000 was approved to update security systems at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen and other buildings, as well as for repairs and maintenance at the courthouse building.
HIGHWAY APPROPRIATIONS
The commissioners also approved several appropriations for county highway projects and expenses.
They included:
• $750,000 to make December’s principal and interest payments back to the Major Moves fund for the Six Span Bridge project on C.R. 17. Another $400,000 was moved to make the December payments to Major Moves for the Kercher Road project, Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said;
• $48,500 to repair guardrails damaged in vehicle crashes as well for an annual contract with the Michiana Area Council of Governments to conduct traffic counts. The county usually recovers the guardrail costs through insurance settlements, McKenzie said;
• $50,000 for storm water infrastructure repairs;
• $40,000 for labor costs for vehicle repairs;
• And $60,000 to cover group health insurance costs for the rest of the year.
McKenzie also received approval to move forward with a new road improvement contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The agency recently awarded a $1 million grant, which the county will match, through the Community Crossings program to help with four upcoming road projects. The work will involve two areas of C.R. 17 — one from C.R. 18 to C.R. 20, and the other from C.R. 30 to C.R. 32 — as well as C.R. 33 from U.S. 33 to U.S. 6, and C.R. 20 from the west county line to Best Avenue in Elkhart. McKenzie said plans call for seeking bids on the projects next spring.
ADDITIONAL FUNDS
Other appropriation approvals Monday included:
• $150,000 for an ongoing, long-term project to upgrade information technology security.
“There is a long ways to go. I don’t think this is any secret,” County Administrator Jeff Taylor said, estimating the work still requires years to complete;
• Another $7,000 to cover overtime for IT staff for the rest of the year, and $9,000 to help fund a new systems analyst who will manage the county’s fiber network. The new staff member is expected to start in two weeks, Taylor said;
• $57,000 for a financial audit that’s underway on fees at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen;
• $200,000 to cover electricity costs, plus $42,000 for water and sewage costs for the rest of the year, said Bruce MacLachlan, county buildings and grounds director;
• $20,000 for laundry and custodial work for the rest of the year;
• And $70,000 for the county parks department to repair the toe drain at the Goshen dam.
