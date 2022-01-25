SYRACUSE — The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said Tuesday that Elkhart County and vicinity is in for a cold week.
“We are seeing the impacts of our recent snow,” NWS Meteorologist Chris Morris said by telephone.
Morris said that the combination of light winds and near zero will combine to create sub-freezing conditions for Wednesday, with highs only expected to get up to about 12 degrees.
Furthermore, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for the rest of the week, with the highest temperature of around 28 expected Thursday.
“Exposed skin in these kind of conditions can lead to frostbite very quickly,” Morris said.
Morris recommends that are residents bundle up with multiple layers, with a wind proof outer layer, if you have to be out, with hat and face covering, or stay inside if possible.
WARMING SHELTER
The City of Goshen will be operating a warming shelter at the Goshen Public Library at the following times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Goshen Public Schools announced that WIDA testing for English language learners, scheduled for Wednesday, will take place Feb. 2, due to the cold, and that all students will be on eLearning.
The City of Elkhart announced the following services for the cold weather;
Guidance Ministries, 216 N. Second St., will provide food, personal hygiene, and shelter Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact them at 574-296-7192.
- Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., has opened a day center for the homeless community on the days Guidance is closed, and this includes all weekends. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and again all days Guidance is closed. The Faith Mission weather amnesty program is available for overnight housing for men and women to bring them in off the street when the outside temperature is above 90 degrees or below 32 degrees. For more information contact 574-293-3406.
