GOSHEN — It appears the incredibly close Goshen City Council District 3 race will face an official recount.
While Republican Matt Schrock remains on track to join the Goshen City Council next year, it was announced Monday by Carol Smith, chief deputy clerk of Elkhart County, that Schrock’s Democratic opponent, Jennifer Shell, has officially filed a Verified Petition for Recount.
The unofficial results from the Nov. 5 municipal election came down to Schrock with 248 votes, while Shell took 247 votes.
Schrock extended his
single-vote lead by one more vote when official results were announced Friday by the Elkhart County Election Board.
During their meeting Friday, board members added 19 provisional ballots, along with three other ballots that weren’t initially counted, to the initial vote totals from Election Day.
When the additional 22 votes were tabulated, Schrock gained one more vote, and Shell had none. Independent candidate Rafael Correa, who received 33 votes in the District 3 race, also received no further votes. The final numbers showed Schrock: 249 votes; Shell: 247 votes and Correa: 33 votes.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, election recounts must go through the legal system, with Shell having until noon Tuesday to file a petition through one of the local courts — the courthouse in Goshen houses Circuit Court, Superior Court 3 and Superior Court 4.
From there, Anderson said the judge in such a case would be responsible for appointing a recount commission and scheduling the date and time for the new count. The commission would then report its findings back to the judge.
According to Smith, Shell’s petition will be reviewed by Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno, with a ruling on the recount expected sometime later this week.
Should Schrock hold on to the election win, he will succeed Republican councilman Mike Orgill, who is resigning from the District 3 seat when his term expires at the end of this year.
