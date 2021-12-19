Sharing comfort during the holiday season

The church that my father pastored in Belgium brought together many different strains of faith.
Its life thrived on the belief that no matter our stories, we journey alongside each other. The core families all had children of about the same age. In this way, I found a group of friends who became a second family to me.
One of our members took on the creation of a children’s choir for Christmas. He put together a list of old French carols with elaborate four part harmonies and had faith that our group would be able to learn to sing them with plans to share them in the local retirement home.
Once a week, we practiced in the unheated church brick building with a flagstone floor. We huddled in our coats and sat in the rows of folding chairs recycled from an old cinema theater, tried to follow along on the copies that Monsieur Gosset had made for us and, in between, laughed and chatted, as friends do. Slowly but surely, our voices learned their parts and by the time Noël came around, we had memorized the words and the tricky passages and were ready to share the sounds.
The week of Christmas, we gathered at the church then carpooled to the home. As dusk fell, we walked in and let the sweet sounds of the carols ring out through the halls. The joy of singing was as great as the joy of sharing. When all the notes unfurled in the right order, we sounded as good as the Mormon Tabernacle choir.
My all-time favorite carol from those years sets the scene of Jesus’ birth. “Neighbors, what was that loud noise that woke me and all of the neighborhood up last night? It made me angry to hear the calls of the shepherds saying, “Wake up, Wake up”! throughout the village.” It brings that long ago event to life in human terms: here’s a baby in a miserable state with no diapers or blankets, laying in a stable.
And bringing him and his parents into my home will make my house more beautiful than the palace of the biggest king. The music that it is set to frames the thoughts perfectly.
At this time of year, as I reflect upon what is often called the Christmas story, I try to imagine it in those human terms: to see the beauty in the lowly and the sacred in our daily life, to turn toward the light and share the goodness of life. May you find comfort during this holiday season!
