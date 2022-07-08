GOSHEN — Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival’s touring company will return with a new production of “All’s Well That Ends Well”.
This is their first performance series across Michiana since 2018. It is directed by NDSF veteran Scotty Arnold with live performances by the cast that will travel to many locations from July 16 to August 22, including performances in Goshen and Elkhart, a news release stated.
The Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will host a performance at 7 p.m. July 21. The Elkhart Public Library’s Dunlap branch, 58485 C.R. 13, will host a performance at 7 p.m. July 23., and the The Wellfield Botanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St., will host a performance at 7 p.m. August 5
There is no charge for the performances. For more information, contact the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival at shakes@nd.edu.