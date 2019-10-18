This past week took our family to Virginia, where my parents live. My brother and niece visited from Blacksburg, another place we love to go.
Although the drive is long, we love the destination, just off the Great Wicomico River. It’s a refuge of sorts, with cormorants, herons, osprey, bald eagles, belted kingfishers and many waterfowl. One morning, while looking through a skylight, my son said he could see an eagle. Doubting him, I then saw it swoop down, returning to its nest across the creek. Although bald eagles are no longer endangered, it’s stunning seeing one so close. Little wonder it’s our national bird.
Most of my childhood and young adulthood was in Virginia, so these trips have some element of coming home. I grew up in Virginia Beach, and my parents bought land in Northumberland County when I was 8, so I’ve been coming to this part of the Chesapeake Bay for about 40 years. The Chesapeake has been important to me since 1976, when we moved to Virginia. Each summer we sailed the bay for at least two weeks, eventually exploring every major river. Once, while poring over an atlas as a young boy, my brother exclaimed, “Dad, there are roads to Annapolis. We can drive there instead.”
We explored places along the bay, from the bay.
With a king tide during Hunter’s Moon this week, higher waters allowed my wife and I to canoe farther into marshes, where we saw five otters frolicking. On another day, we went motorboating on the Great Wicomoco. On Columbus Day, we drove south to the Historic Triangle of Yorktown, Jamestown and Williamsburg, crossing the Rappahanock, Piankatank and York Rivers to get there. If you’ve not yet had a chance to visit this region, it’s worth adding to your list of future trips.
As we wandered around Jamestown Settlement by the James River, I remembered my time there as an undergraduate at the College of William & Mary. Although I was not as interested in history then as I am now, it was hard to miss the history of the region.
Looking back exactly 400 years, for example, 1619 was a watershed year for Jamestown for several reasons. First, at the instruction of investors in London, the Virginia Company’s new governor Yeardley began to distribute land to settlers, intended to give them reason to build houses, clear land and grow crops. Giving land was one of the few things the company could do at that point, and in some ways it created a greater sense of stability or ownership.
Perhaps more importantly, though, the first elected representative government, known as the General Assembly, was another major event of 1619. This, it may be argued, was an early form of representative democracy within the English colony. It should be acknowledged that women and Africans probably did not have an equal vote, but this new assembly of leadership was elected, not appointed from afar.
The third major event of 1619 was the arrival of Africans to the colony. Stolen from a Portuguese ship by privateers, more than 20 slaves bound for Mexico were taken to Jamestown instead, and though it’s not clear if they were sold as indentured servants or slaves, clearly they did not arrive by their own free will.
One of the greatest paradoxes of our history is that American freedom and American slavery both began in Virginia. The historical revision of Jamestown acknowledges the impact of Indian, English and African cultures on our country. In addition, an exhibit called “The Tenacity of Women” affirms important roles women played and continue to play, and it’s interesting to note Virginia just held its opening ceremony for a Women’s Monument in Richmond. From land distribution and early democracy to slowly emerging rights for Africans, women and other oppressed groups, we’ve come a long way, even if we still have some distance to go.
Speaking of a long way to go, our travels home took us past Charlottesville, where I once worked in historic gardens, briefly for Monticello and also in the Pavilion Gardens of the University of Virginia’s Academical Village. Like the Chesapeake and the Historic Triangle, these places are dripping with history, and deserve a visit.
We also stopped in Shenandoah National Park. About 18 years ago, I hiked the Appalachian Trail through the park, and during my graduate school years in Charlottesville I frequently went into those mountains for recreation, but also as a search and rescue volunteer. The beauty of Shenandoah and the Blue Ridge Mountains cannot be overstated, and they deserve our respect and protection.
As someone who identifies as a Virginian but calls Indiana home, I hope you find reasons to learn more about the history of both states. The land, the people and the ways in which we move forward, I’m profoundly humbled by the challenges we seem to face, but I’m grateful to be part of this democracy, too, not only in this country but in the world at large. What are those places you want to protect?
