Although autumn’s end and winter’s beginning were mostly mild, the damp, chilling weather and frosty mornings also bring the tang of smoke from fireplaces, bonfires and wood stoves.
Like steam rising from a freshly-drawn bath, the morning haze gradually dissipates and, whether or not the sun shines clear and bright, the day usually warms up and dries out. At night, holiday lighting softens the darker side of winter solstice, though the moon and stars continue to hold their own. This is a season of light and darkness, warmth and cold, life and death.
As 2019 draws down, and the prospect of 2020 appears, where do your thoughts and feelings take you? Where would you like them to take you? While there may not be a right answer to such questions, the process of regularly asking such questions is important. For my part, I’m grateful, humbled and eager for new directions in this upcoming decade, though it’s hard to pinpoint the particulars.
In addition to looking forward and trying to forecast some of what’s to come, I find myself looking back, too, on memories of good times with family and friends. While there have been family reunions, epic vacations and adventurous journeys all through the year, I try to imagine the many pleasures of a simpler life at home, too.
As each year passes, it can be humbling to ponder the passage of time as a limited and finite thing. With so much to think about and be grateful for, I’ve been taking longer walks and runs around town, mostly on trails but also through the neighborhoods within a few miles of my home. Woodpeckers and kingfishers delight my eyes and ears, and the honks of migrating wedges of geese remind me that the deepest parts of winter are yet to come.
Although this year has had its share of disappointments, it’s also had its multitude of gifts. As I’ve been trying to simplify my life by getting rid of things, I also find things that are precious and meaningful. One such treasure is a three-volume collection of letters between my maternal grandparents entitled “My dearest,” which is the salutation for most of their letters to each another.
While there is a lot I do not know about my mom’s parents, I do know from these letters — which sat for decades in an old suitcase — that there was great love between them.
During the years 1943, 1944 and 1945, my grandfather Martin served as neurosurgeon for the 8th General Hospital in New Caledonia, while Alice stayed home and raised Marty, Mary, Alice (my mother) and Jimmy. In their time apart, they wrote extensively and, although I have not read all 1,800 exchanges yet, it’s immediately clear they both miss each other. Exactly 75 years ago from this moment, for example, the weather in Strongsville — and probably here, too — was cold, hovering around zero and dumping lots of snow.
At least that’s how Alice tells it, while also filling Martin in on details from life at home. When my grandfather writes that the “news has been disheartening lately,” I believe he may be referring more to the Battle of the Bulge than his situation in the South Pacific.
Besides the uncertainties in Europe and across the world at that time, the separation of family due to the war was a difficult sacrifice for their family. Martin wrote, “My dearest Alice … Many times I have felt that all the burden of the war has been yours — yet I would gladly share it if I could.” On Christmas Eve 1944, he wrote, “I too wish that next Christmas finds us together again.” On Christmas itself, he admits that being away in 1944 is harder than it was in 1943. He ends that letter with, “You have my fondest and deepest love and hope that Marty, Mary, Alice, Jimmy and yourself are well and happy.”
How do we stay peaceful, joyful and ecstatic when we also remember those struggling with a burden of some kind? As we remember our loved ones both living and deceased, may our stories, like this tribute of love and connection, bring us closer together, especially during times of darkness and uncertainty. Whatever happiness or sadness you may be experiencing at this moment, I hope you find the narrative or thing to inspire you in 2020.
Though the impacts of climate change are sobering, I don’t think it’s particularly helpful to allow fear and dread to overcome our aspirations of a better life for all.
Educating yourself and taking action seems much more useful and reassuring. Do everything you can to do everything you can! Whatever tension may exist between inspiration and despair, we’ve all got to embrace the future. May whatever sacrifice you and yours endure be framed with acts of love, and may you bring clarity and purpose to the world.
