Among the memorable moments of the last two weeks, social gatherings and feelings of gratitude seem especially salient. The first example was co-worker Amanda’s mention of “Friendsgiving,” which consisted of her inviting friends to gather before the fourth Thursday of the month.
Consider it a Thanksgiving with friends, especially if you’ll be with family on the actual holiday. When my wife suggested having friends over the day before Thanksgiving, I agreed, already primed by the idea of Friendsgiving. It was a lovely gathering, with good food, children playing and adults talking by fireside.
Speaking of social gatherings, last Saturday I witnessed a migrating flock of sandhill cranes (Grus canadensis), whose rolling bugle calls helped direct my eyes above the millrace, where dozens of birds were kiting on the day’s last thermal air columns. I had never seen this many birds, and made a fairly accurate count of 76 birds, spiraling and conferring. Presumably these cranes were in search of wetland or marsh for the night’s roost.
While social congregations can provide safety or protection, some among us lack a supportive group, or even a personal space for refuge.
In a world where survival can be a real struggle, gratitude can come for many reasons: friends, family and community, but also essentials like food, clothing, shelter or love.
It may seem odd, but many of my reflections on gratitude pass through a filter of travel experiences I had in Bolivia exactly seven years ago. My Uncle Richard, who had been a Peace Corps volunteer there in the 1960s, and my Aunt Sue invited me to join them on a learning tour with Mano a Mano (MaM). If you search MaM’s blog on either their website (manoamano.org) or Facebook page, that may be the quickest way to see how this organization has consistently partnered to deliver on hundreds of projects improving health and economic opportunity for Bolivians.
This international NGO — with a mission to create partnerships with impoverished Bolivian communities that improve health and increase economic wellbeing — has focused on construction of roads, water retention, airstrips, schools and health clinics. Co-founded in 1994 by Joan and Segundo Velazquez, MaM is to me the gold standard for helping bring health and wealth to rural poor. MaM’s success is documented in a book called Gaining Ground, which details the first two decades of operation, and a community-based model used to ensure lasting success.
As part of a travel group in 2012, I saw examples of all five types of project development firsthand, and it was impressive. Many moments I was awestruck, and some, like a road dedication ceremony held in the Andean highlands, humbled with profound gratitude. In a remote village called La Abra, I marveled that several hundred people were traveling on their own village road, where previously nothing more than a single-track foot trail had been.
At Sallamani Grande, we saw Bolivian men and women capping reservoir slopes with heavy stone, to prevent erosion from wind and waves. In Jironkota, we witnessed community members working on a health clinic at a very high, dry elevation. These were epic accomplishments to me, and I encourage you to consider donating to MaM, or perhaps even making an educational tour to see their work firsthand. We saw examples of every kind of development project MaM facilitates: an airstrip, farm retention ponds, a road project, as well as a school and a health clinic. Such a trip provides access to communities you would not find on your own, and the travel is highly interactive and experiential.
At the Maple City Market, I think of Bolivians every time I fill scoop bins with quinoa sourced from El Alto, on the Altiplano above La Paz.
Although the Bolivian government is once again experiencing political turmoil and transition, I remain inspired by the spirit of the Velazquez family and the partnerships formed all over rural Bolivia.
From Bolivar to Morales, the last 193 years have had 194 governments, which makes the work of MaM even more impressive to me. Basically, they’ve developed a way to successfully create lasting projects that improve the lives of some of the poorest people in this hemisphere, regardless of the region’s many challenges. That’s something to be truly grateful for, and to be part of, if you can in some way.
In closing, if you extended your home or table for friends and family this week, I hope you enjoyed doing so. My immediate and extended family usually gather in Virginia, Pennsylvania or Indiana for Thanksgiving, and while family gatherings are great, I’m beginning to prefer the tradition of gathering at a church or community-based event, where the sense of a larger group conveys additional layers of gratitude.
If you have an organization like MaM that inspires you to help others in need, I’d like to hear about it. I wish for each of us a clearer window of opportunity to build community, both here in Goshen and Michiana, but also in the poorer corners of the world.
