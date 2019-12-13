December is often a time when we look back, take stock and reflect on the year as a whole. For my part, I find myself looking forward to the upcoming year, and some of the promise it brings.
The year 2020 invites word play about 20/20 vision, which seems fitting, since we need to see clearly to look ahead. The city of Goshen has been articulating plans for paths forward, and it’s inviting all of us along on the journey. As it takes more concrete form, the Department of Environmental Resilience will advance goals and mandates of city government, including working toward carbon neutrality by 2035, a doubling of the city’s tree canopy by 2045, as well as other steps the city can take to increase community resilience in Goshen.
In 2020, the federal government once again does the important work around population through the census, and the city of Goshen will also be actively counting and analyzing on a local level. I’m not just talking about our human residents, but also our arboreal ones. I’m referring to a “tree census,” or inventory of the city’s current “population” of trees, as well as other relevant data about land use in and around Goshen.
About a decade ago, the city had an intern collect data on Goshen’s trees, and while that was one of the more comprehensive surveys in recent years, it’s clearly time for more data collection and analysis.
The city of Goshen — like cities all over the world — is taking responsibility for its part, doing what it can to “Think Globally, Act Locally.” That bumper sticker wisdom has been around for a while, yet it can and should serve as a daily reminder of the work now facing us collectively: both as global citizens and here within our vibrant community.
In 2020, the city of Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience will begin its important work, most importantly by collaborating with other city departments to achieve strategic goals, including mandates of the Climate Action Plan, actions to increase the Tree Canopy Goal, and work to increase energy efficiency in public and private sectors.
In many ways, the year 2020 is already here. While some plans are already in place for budgets and operations, much still needs to be decided and coordinated in both public and private sectors.
It seems fitting, then, to ask how the work of this new department might help each of us as residents and citizens. What outreach efforts do you want to see with this new department? What volunteer opportunities would you passionately join? How can the city increase the environmental resilience of your neighborhood? What projects can you support directly or indirectly through personal or professional relationships? Realizing that we are all in this together, how do you see us moving ahead collectively?
While these may seem like rhetorical questions, I am genuinely wrestling with them. In many ways, there is much that is not new, yet in other ways our future seems like terra incognita.
This week I found myself bushwhacking through local urban forests in town, stumbling upon what appeared to be an encampment set back in the woods. In another section of a nearby forest, I startled five white-tailed deer in a wetland marsh, which they traversed to put space between us. While both of these moments in the forest startled me, they were refreshing, because they reminded me that the forest is very much a living place.
Both our developed and undeveloped environments are filled with human and non-human life, and we will do well to keep that in mind as we look ahead and plan how to withstand the challenges that may come with climate change.
