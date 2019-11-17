Since last writing two weeks ago, I’ve been sick. Despite telling myself I was getting better, three things told me otherwise: a horrendous cough, increased pain in my lungs and chest, and consistently low energy levels. If you have had a lingering condition like this, I’d encourage you to get it checked. Generally independent — stubborn, even — I kept telling myself I’d improve, until finally going to the doctor and being diagnosed with walking pneumonia. Yikes.
I’m appreciative in both knowing what was wrong, as well as the course of action for healing. It’s been quite draining, slogging through days of work and nights with little rest. Despite my intentions to give thanks and be grateful each day, much of the time I felt exhausted, and it was wearing on my mental and emotional health, too.
With young children in the house, I found it difficult to rest and recover.
In spite of these challenges, I’ve been trying to stay on top of projects at work, at home, and in the community. At the Maple City Market, other workers and I are continually striving to improve the store and customer experience, even during the busier shopping season that is the fourth quarter. At home, my wife and I are cleaning, organizing and preparing spaces in an addition upstairs. In the community, I’ve been reviewing details of a city ordinance with other tree board members, attending a friend’s salve-making class through the county park system, and attending a church retreat in southern Michigan.
In all of this, the one thing I want to focus on in particular is my appreciation of Camp Friedenswal (friedenswald.org), a “peaceful woods” that are beautiful, unique, and worth visiting.
Because camp staff have worked so hard to balance updated facilities while also preserving a natural setting, the camp as a whole is beautiful. In particular, I noticed the leaves of beech trees transitioning from summer green to light papery brown, as well as a stand of golden yellow tamaracks near the fen, and the way in which the paw paws suddenly released their green leaves, seemingly all at once. The beauty found even in the leaves was stunning, and I was awestruck.
How is Friedenswald unique? Whether you have been going there for years or have never heard of the place, the place is special for many reasons. There are at least five different habitats within the 360-acre property, including an oak prairie savannah, a maple-beech forest, and a fen running through the middle of the property. While much of Lake Shavehead is developed — and, like many lakes, I would say overdeveloped — Friedenswald is one of the few places along the lake where long stretches of shoreline are wooded or undeveloped. The staff have worked hard to remove invasive species and allow native plants and animals to flourish, and it really shows.
When I think of why the camp is worth visiting, it’s largely because places like it are few in number. There’s an endangered butterfly called Mitchell’s Satyr on the property, and its no exaggeration to say that its existence hangs on a thread because of Friedenswald and perhaps a dozen other places in Michiana. Admittedly, most of the population is dimly aware of this particular butterfly, but it’s also inspiring to see people working to protect it.
In addition to the unique and varied natural beauty, it’s worth visiting Friedenswald to see the renovated buildings, restored habitat, and efficient systems for food, energy, and other camp operations. While their website and Facebook page show camp features and programming, you really do need to get there to experience it.
The staff does an excellent job, and many in our church group noticed the workers were passionate about their efforts.
One of the signs welcoming visitors to the place reads, “Retreat, Renew, Reconnect,” and that’s exactly what we did. You need not belong to a church on retreat to stay there or enjoy its beauty … cabins are for rent, and it’s a great place for a family gathering, or some other large group. So if you find that your holiday season is already snowballing out of control, consider driving up to Cass County and finding this wonderful place and its potential to set you right again.
It did not cure my pneumonia, but otherwise it did the trick for me!
Greg Imbur invites you to join him and his family for adventures in the field, and “stories in the land.” Send your observations about the place where you live to greg@maplecitymarket.com
