“The days are short,
The sun a spark
Hung thin between
The dark and dark.
— John Updike, “January,” in A Child’s Calendar
With January already one-third gone, we’ve made it through the darkest weeks of the year. To be sure, the lightest and brightest weeks of the year are nearly six months away, but we’re over the hump between Updike’s “dark and dark.” As he writes in the subsequent poem “February,” “The sun rides higher/ Every trip./ The sidewalk shows./ Icicles drip.” Then, in “March,” Updike observes, “Some days are fair,/ And some are raw./ The timid earth/ Decides to thaw.”
And so it goes. Although we’ve had many days more fair than raw, I’m expecting, even hoping for, more dark, more cold and more snow. It is, after all, what this season is supposed to be about, right?
If you are among the folks who find this a bitter truth, I hope you have or are finding some coping mechanisms. For example, I tend to wear an additional layer on my legs and torso. It’s hard to convince my kids to do this, but I feel the difference walking my daughter to school, getting in a cold car or just being outside. It’s not, as they say, brain surgery, rocket science or anything else complex.
Beyond the obvious strategy of layering, I find myself going to bed earlier, so it’s less difficult getting up in the morning. We also treasure our wood stove, both as a source of warmth and a place to cook. If a stove is not an option, consider cooking more with the oven, taking a bath or making one’s home a little cozier in some way, whatever that might be.
Our family recently expanded upstairs to provide more space for our growing family, which included the installation of a sauna. Although the heating element shipped all the way from Estonia, the cedar used in the sauna was reclaimed from a building downtown, and I purchased stones locally. I’ve had the wood for years, actually, and this project has been a dream of mine for some time.
If you’re like most Americans, you’ve encountered saunas in hotels, health clubs and other large facilities, but they may not be part of your regular routine. I can think of several times in the 1980s when I experienced saunas, but the real shift for me came when I lived in Vaasa, Finland, between 1995 and 1999. After two years teaching in Budapest, Hungary — where thermal baths abound but saunas are more scarce — I found comfort in Finnish attitudes and practices for surviving cold weather.
During the four years I was an English teacher at the Swedish-speaking Aabo Akademi University and its auxiliary teacher training schools, I grew to love sauna culture, from wood-fired experiences on islands accessed by boat, or lakeside “bastu” (short for “bad stuga,” literally meaning “bath cottage” in Swedish). In big cities, hotels, and on Nordic cruise ships, the elaborate and large sauna facilities impress, but even sweating in an apartment block’s basement sauna or any other domestic application does the trick.
One special place in Finland, to me anyway, was a bathhouse referenced here in an excerpt from a “Rough Guide for Finland”:
“A ten-minute walk from the kauppatori is the small wooded islet of Hiehtasaari (Sandö in Swedish), accessed by road and footbridge at the western end of Vaasanpuistikko. Hiehtasaari is the headquarters of the Vaasa Winter Penguin Club (www.vaasanpingviinit.com), a group of some 1,000 older Vaasalaiset who get their kicks from indulging in that quintessentially Finnish ritual of having a broil in a sauna, then doing a two-step into freezing cold water.”
The website also refers to “polar bears,” but these folks typically plunge into icy waters without a sauna nearby. While that’s fine to try, if that’s a “one and done” ritual, one may miss out on a larger pattern of thermo-therapeutic bathing that’s genuinely good for pleasure, relaxation and well being. Generally speaking, saunas are good for heart health, as long as one practices sauna safety.
Dissecting “how to do a sauna” is somewhat beyond the point of this brief article. Yes, hydration is important, and starting modestly makes good sense. My main goal is to encourage you to find a sauna and try it out, if possible. Even dry saunas can induce profuse sweating — as much as a pint can occur during a 15-minute session, though much of that evaporates.
It’s not surprising that one’s skin and core temperature rise, but the heart’s response to heat is worth considering, too: pulse rates may jump by 30% or more, effectively doubling the amount of blood pumped each minute. Blood pressure may rise or fall, but most of that extra blood flow goes to the skin. As one cools down from this experience, one feels less stress and may even feel a “glow.”
I know it’s winter, and sweating is not something everyone thinks about during colder months. Getting outside for a walk probably wouldn’t hurt either, if you’re able. Yet because there are many health benefits, both physical and psychological, you should aspire to perspire! Happy sweating!
