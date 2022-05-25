GOSHEN — On Wednesday workers from the City of Goshen Water and Sewer department worked through the rain early in the morning to install the Seward Johnson Sculptures.
The sculptures located in the city limits are at The Old Bag Factory, the Elkhart County Court House, Abshire Park, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
“The Seward Johnson Sculptures will be on exhibit into the fall,” said Director of Communications and Public Relations Elkhart County Convention Visitors Bureau Terry Mark. “The Elkhart County Community has embraced public art for a long time. The Seward Johnson Sculptures were first here in 2017 in celebration of the Quilt Gardens 10th Anniversary.
“They were beloved by pretty much everyone we heard from, and people were eager and excited to have them back,” he added. “We’re excited to bring them back in 2022 for the 15th anniversary. I think it really shows how much people love living in Elkhart County, and enjoy seeing these public art sculptures such as Seward Johnson — as well as other pieces by local artists.”
There are 24 Seward Johnson Sculptures in total located in Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol, Middlebury, Millersburg and Wakarusa.
“I would encourage everyone to go out and enjoy the Quilt Gardens and the sculptures,” Mark added. “It is pretty remarkable that this is a project that has been going on 15 years and it is worthy of celebrating and enjoying. We just hope that people go out sometime this summer whether its Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, or elsewhere. We hope that they go out and enjoy their time exploring Elkhart County. There are 17 Quilt Gardens and 16 of them have Seward Johnson Sculptures.”