GOSHEN — Friday was auction day at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The Livestock Auction set a new record at $1,468,495.71 raised.
4-H’ers, including Austin Troyer, a six-year 4-H’er from Middlebury, auctioned their 4-H entries, ranging from rabbits to steer. Troyer had a grand champion dairy market goat that sold for $2,400.
Connor Hill had a grand champion steer Simmental steer that weighed 1,155 pounds sold for $19.25 per pound, coming to $21,945, sold to his supporters.
Several new records were set in other individual categories as well.
For the beef action, a new record was set at $509,704 raised, breaking the previous record of $387,108.65, set in 2015. A of total of 110 beef animals were sold.
For the milk auction, another new record of $28,700 was set, up from the 2015 record of $26,750. The Grand Champion was Ayshire, owned by Brenden Blosser, sold for $2,300 to family and friends.
For the rabbit auction, a new record of $49,315 was raised, up from a 2021 previous record $42,650. Grand Champion was Meat Pen, sold for $1,500, owned by Kristen Metzler, and bought by friends and family.
For the lamb auction, a new record of $141,047.66 was set, up from 2021’s $135,019.25. Grand Champion was a single market lamb, owned by Brandon Lehman and sold for $8,160 to family and friends.
For poultry, 221 pens were sold, down from last year’s record of 229. $65,030 was raised. Grand Champion was Cornish Cross Roaster, sold for $275, owned by Tucker Burkholder and bought by Bill and Nancy Everett
For the goat auction, 124 were sold and a total of $109,830 was raised. Grand Champion was a dairy market goat sold for $2,400, owned by Austin Troyer and bought by his support group.
For swine, a total of 195 were sold, at a new record of $357,240.25, breaking 2017’s record of $339,447.79. Grand Champion was Barrow, owned by Liam Hodgson and bought by his family and friends.
For dairy feeder, 134 calves were sold, with $207, 628.80 raised. Grand Champion was sold for $4,156.50, owned by Raegan Kingdon and bought by family and friends.