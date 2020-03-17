GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Jail closed its doors to the public Tuesday night, joining the growing list of organizations, businesses and programs to halt or restrict services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With those decisions aimed at curbing the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, several situations continue to develop: Some tests for the illness have come back negative in Elkhart County; Goshen Health is working to conserve protective equipment and has set up an outdoor waiting space; a local state lawmaker claims the governor overstepped his bounds by placing restrictions on bars and restaurants; and charity groups are beginning to seek donations to help residents affected by the crisis.
Two people in Indiana have now died as a result of the illness from COVID-19. The latest death involved a patient from Johnson County in southern Indiana and had been hospitalized, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday. The other patient who died was from Marion County.
At the same time, six new positive cases brought the state’s total to 30. Noble and St. Joseph counties have each identified a case. No cases have been reported in Elkhart, Kosciusko and LaGrange counties.
Results have come back negative for COVID-19 on some tests conducted in the past week on patients in Elkhart County, said Melanie Sizemore, spokeswoman for the county health department. Sizemore couldn’t say how many results have come back so far, but she said the department is continually awaiting results from other tests. Several patients are also still getting tested for the illness.
A large canopy was set up outside Goshen Hospital’s emergency department Monday. The space is intended to serve as an additional waiting area for patients at the facility along High Park Avenue, said Dr. Daniel Nafziger, the chief medical officer.
“This allows us to handle a larger influx of patients and provide better isolation of respiratory patients from other patients,” Nafziger said in a statement, noting the space is part of Goshen Health’s emergency operations plan.
He pointed out a new screening system has been implemented for anyone entering the hospital, and restrictions were tightened to prohibit any visitors for patients in isolation.
Hospital staff is also working to conserve supplies at the facility, including personal protective equipment. Saying hospitals worldwide face shortages, Nafziger called for quicker production of the gear.
“We are receiving some supplies and are doing our best to conserve and manage what we receive,” he said in a statement. “This is an area where we need help from our state and federal governments to help spur the manufacturing of additional supplies.”
Beacon Health System, meanwhile, essentially ended visitations at its hospitals, including Elkhart General Hospital. The new restriction allows for special circumstances, including parents visiting children in the pediatric and newborn units, and a coach or partner with a mother in labor. Efforts will be made to help loved ones visit patients nearing death. Otherwise, the health care group encourages visitors to connect with patients via online apps.
JAIL AND PROGRAM RESTRICTIONS
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office closed the lobby of the jail to the public as of 6 p.m. Tuesday as a precaution to help prevent COVID-19 from circulating among inmates and staff, Sheriff Jeff Siegel announced. The closure will last until further notice.
“At the jail, we have virtually shut down everything over there with the exception of attorney visits,” Siegel said.
Ministries and educational programs are among those that have been halted as well, he said.
Attorneys, bondsmen and criminal justice professionals who visit the jail will undergo medical screenings before they’re allowed in, a news release shows.
The jail had already replaced in-person visits between inmates and the public with an online video system before the COVID-19 outbreak, Siegel said. Users can go to securustech.net/video-products/index.html to set up video visits with inmates.
The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office put applications for protective orders or child support online so resident won’t have to pick them up at the office in Elkhart. The forms and information about them can be found at ElkhartCountyProsecutor.com under the Programs and Services tab.
The Healthy Beginnings program for low-income families shut down in-person Women, Infants and Children program appointments on Monday. Staff, according to a Facebook announcement, would contact participants for appointments over the phone. The Goshen office can be reached at 574-535-6765 for details, and the Elkhart office’s number is 574-522-0104.
The Healthy Beginnings dental clinic also moved to seeing only emergency patients Tuesday, saying on Facebook families would be contacted to reschedule appointments. Families whose children have a dental emergency can call 574-522-6702 to discuss the situation.
The Noble County commissioners, on the other hand, decided to “cautiously” keep the local government running as normal, an announcement shows. However, the commissioners asked residents to limit face-to-face interactions to essential business, and rely more on phone calls, email or postal mail for other services.
CLOSURE CONTROVERSY
Signs were evident Tuesday that local restaurants were complying with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order this week to shut down in-person seating in dining areas. The businesses are limited to offering carry-out and delivery services.
State Rep. Curt Nisly of Milford objected to the directive as a “heavy-handed” abuse of power that violates the state constitution.
The Republican, who represents part of southern Elkhart County and northern Kosciusko County, sent a letter to the governor Monday, calling for him to rescind the order.
“Your ill-considered executive order to close restaurants and bars is going to end up causing more problems than it solves because you’re depriving business owners and workers of desperately needed income to cover necessities of life, to pay other bills, or pay for things to care for their children. And again, you will be depriving Hoosiers of their lawful right to assemble in a peaceful manner,” Nisly wrote. “I believe that if you leave this in the hands of ordinary Hoosiers, you will see that we are capable of handling difficult times just fine without government interference.”
Nisly also posted the letter to his reelection campaign’s Facebook page.
COMMUNITY CALL
Amid the closures and controversies, came calls from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the United Way for donations to help groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually the aftermath.
The Community Foundation, which canceled upcoming public events and is operating with a mix of remote and in-office staff, called for donations Monday. A letter from the organization includes a reminder of a local disaster relief fund that was set up to help victims of the tornadoes in Nappanee in 2007 and the floods of 2018.
“We encourage you to contribute to local nonprofits that are experiencing interruptions to their services and those that support our community and residents in time of need,” Pete McCown, foundation president, said in the letter. “Our strong network of nonprofits is poised to respond to this global pandemic that’s having a deep local impact.”
The United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties also set up a COVID-19 emergency fund Monday. Money from the organization’s emergency response fund was moved into the new fund with a call for matching donations from businesses, foundations and residents. The fund will be used to support partners that help families affected by the crisis, according to a news release.
Residents can call the United Way’s 2-1-1 line to seek services they need.
And, as always, health care leaders remind residents to take practical steps to help limit the COVID-19 spread while also remembering their basic humanity.
“Everyone in our community has an important role. That includes good hand hygiene, staying home if you feel sick and calling ahead before you seek medical care,” Dr. Nafziger said in a statement. “Also, thank about how you can help others — get groceries for an elderly neighbor or help family and friends with childcare now that schools are closed. This shift in mindset can make a big difference in how we all cope with uncertainty.”
Nafziger also praised colleagues who stepped up and are “willing to contribute above and beyond” during the stress of the outbreak. He said a culture “rooted in continuous improvement” has helped make a difference in preparing for the situation.
