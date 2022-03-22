ELKHART — A Concord graduate, former Concord teacher and administrator, will return home to Concord High School to serve as principal.
Seth Molnar was announced as the incoming CHS principal Monday. He will assume his new role July 1, 2022.
“We were fortunate to have several great candidates for our CHS principal position, but throughout the hiring process, Mr. Molnar stood out among the applicants because of the level of knowledge he displayed in the areas of curriculum and instruction, as well as behavior and human resources,” Concord Superintendent Dan Funston said. “The combination of his know-how and his grit and determination to ensure the success of all students will help us excel to great heights!”
For the past six years, Molnar has served at the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corp., but his heart lies with Concord.
“It really is the only district or building I would have left PHM for and it means a great deal as a concord alum in K through 12, who spent 14 years there and then came back,” Molnar said. “For me it just means a lot to me and my family. The opportunity to be with my family again and be a member of the Concord community is something really special.”
He began his teaching career at Concord High School in 2002 as a social studies teacher and coach. In 2015, he was promoted to dean of students and one year later he was promoted to assistant principal of Concord High School. As assistant principal, he oversaw student discipline, conducted observations and evaluations for teachers, and led professional development.
He left the Concord school district for the first time in 2016, to become assistant principal at Grissom Middle School and later became director of Alternative Education and Special Projects, mentoring school leaders and developing programming for students in need of additional support for PHM before in May 2021, becoming director of Human Resources for PHM
“I’m grateful for all the opportunities that PHM has given me over the years, but when the opportunity to apply for and interview for my old high school, a place that means so much to me, came up, I couldn’t pass it up,” he said.
Current CHS Principal Lisa Kendall will be promoted to the role of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Programming in July. Kendall will remain in the principal role until the end of June.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to grow upon the work of Dr. Kendall, we actually served on the administrative team together before she became the principal at South Side," Molnar said. "We work incredibly well together and I’m looking forward to renewing that partnership. She’s led a building in one of the most challenging times educators have faced in this country’s history, and she’s done and amazing job, and she’s really built a foundation for success. We’re going to continue to build on some of her initiatives and prepare our students for college and career success.”
Molnar holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Purdue University, dual master's degrees in integrating technology into the classroom from Walden University and educational leadership from Indiana University South Bend, and is currently pursuing a doctorate of philosophy in educational leadership from Purdue University.
“I am truly humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to come back home to a place that means so much to me," he said. "I am very excited to work with all the amazing students, parents, and teachers of Concord High School so we can continue to build a dynamic and caring community committed to excellence.”
Molnar and his wife, Colleen, have been married for 17 years. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Concord South Side Elementary. They have two children, Havana, a seventh-grader at Concord Junior High School, and Jackson, a sixth-grader at Concord Intermediate School.
In his spare time, he enjoys date night with his wife, going to the movies, and Purdue athletics. He has also trained for and successfully completed nine marathons.
