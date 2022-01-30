WAKARUSA — On Thursday, Nappanee Police Department School Resource Officer Skyler Garner demonstrated how NorthWood Middle School students respond to having a service dog in the school, giving both students and staff something that puts a smile their faces.
“His name is Mac,” Garner said. “This is a program that we’ve looked into for at least three years now. We’ve been researching it, seeing what’s going on in other places, but not only around our local area, but around the country.”
Garner described Mac, a pure bred Labrador, as a facility therapy dog as well as a “Wa-Nee Community School dog.”
“Basically his whole job is be loved, and to be loving,” he said. “I think especially when we look at what the last couple years have brought us with the pandemic, things like that, kids our having a bit more anxiety, things like that. There’s being out of school for a long time, then coming back being with the crowds. Part of Mac is just really good with is working with those kids that maybe have the anxiety, that are having just a rough day, and most people like dogs.”
Garner further described the therapeutic aspect that Mac brings to the schools.
“Especially now that he’s still a puppy, it brings a whole new element to the building that we’re in,” he said. “Its mostly just that, kind of that therapeutic calm down, sometimes you’ll have that kid that’s just having a really bad day and kind of needs to get their focus back, and they’re able to sit down pet Mac for a little bit. You’ll see as we go around, he’s a loving dog and he loves the attention.”
Garner went on to describe the Therapy Dog Program.
“One thing I can say about is nobody is really excited to see me anymore, it’s always where’s Mac?” Garner said. “Now he’s with us on only Fridays, then he’s at the trainer the other days of the week. The program actually take about a year. She takes the dog at eight weeks old and then about a year after that is how long they will be working with training. As that progresses, we have him for a little bit more. Actually this week starting Monday we’ll have him Monday as well, so he’ll be in the building Monday and Friday. He’s actually owned by Wa-Nee Community Schools, I’m the handler for him.”
After a nationwide search, Garner said he found Mac at Top Notch Service Dogs in Elkhart.
“He goes home with me tonight, hangs out with my family and my kids love him — even my wife likes him, so it works out really well,” he said. “I researched providers everywhere I mean I was looking at people down in California, down in Florida, everywhere. I find it really cool that one of the service dog providers in right here in Elkhart. I made sure that the school got the best bang for their buck.”
Garner describes Mac’s duties once his training is complete and how the students are engaging with the dog.
“He’ll be here every day, and in Wa-Nee we have five different buildings, so he’ll actually service all of those buildings,” he said. “I was actually in the high school this morning, they were having a kind of gathering thing, so we took him there and it took me about 15 minutes to get from the front office to get to the room I was going to, which isn’t that far, but I happened to get their in a passing period.
“He’s already been into some of the elementary classrooms. He’s a very good tool for desolation as well. You may have that student that may have that social, emotional thing going on and they. Might get a little amped up. Mac shows up and it calms them right down.”
Garner points out some highlights of the program so far.
“Also something that is really fun at the elementary level is that the kids will do their reading groups, Mac will just go plop right down in the middle of them,” he said. “These kids will be reading their book and they’ll actually end up reading the story to Mac. It’s a really fun thing. It’s neat to see the vision of the program, really match up to what it is.”
A few students and staff shared their thoughts on Mac as well.
“He helps me relax,” said NorthWood Middle School student Skylah Tener.
Emma Barts, also of NMS, feels much the same way.
“Whenever he’s here it makes me feel much more calmer and helps me clear thoughts and he’s so cute,” she said.
NorthWood Assistant Principal Jake Everett shares his observations with the program.
“Having Mac here has really allowed some of our students feel more at ease, reduce some of that anxiety,” said NorthWood Middle School Assistant Principal Jake Everett. “Every time they see a dog in the hallway it kind of brightens their day and puts a smile on their face. It is really uplifting to them. Having Mac available to us with officer Garner allows some of our students to feel maybe little bit less anxious. He’s just been great with all of our students.”
