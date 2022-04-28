GOSHEN — A partnership with Sephora and Kohls that was announced in December 2020 is finally reaching Michiana.
Sephora is expected to launch 400 new shops inside various Kohls locations, joining 200 already existing Sephora at Kohl’s locations; on track to open 850 total shops by 2023.
On the list are Kohls locations in Goshen, 3802 Midway Road; and Benton Harbor, 980 E. Napier Ave.; Warsaw, 590 W. 300 North. A location opened in 2021 at the Mishawaka Kohls, 4410 Grape Road. The Warsaw Sephora at Kohls is expected to open this summer.
The Goshen and Benton Harbor locations are set for grand opening on Friday.
