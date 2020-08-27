HAMMOND — A former Elkhart woman who pleaded guilty in a terrorism case last year was not sentenced Thursday as previously scheduled.
Samantha Elhassani’s hearing was set for Thursday in federal court in Hammond, but the proceedings were postponed, said Ryan Holmes, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in northern Indiana.
Elhassani had pleaded guilty to a federal count of financing terrorism in November 2019.
She admitted to helping her late husband, Moussa Elhassani, and his brother prepare to leave Elkhart and move to Syria as they wanted to join the Islamic State. The assistance included smuggling more than $30,000 in cash and gold out of the U.S. during trips to Hong Kong between November 2014 and April 2015. The resources were intended to help finance the move.
Elhassani, her husband, and their two children then traveled to Syria in 2015 where they lived for about two years before Moussa Elhassani was killed in an airstrike in 2017. Elhassani and her children, including two who were born in Syria, fled their home and were captured by Kurdish troops. They were then held in camps until the family was extradited back to Indiana in July 2018.
Elhassani’s plea was reduced from one count of conspiring to provide material support for a foreign terrorist organization, and a count of aiding and abetting others to provide material support for a foreign terrorist organization.
The plea agreement called for a 10-year prison sentence followed by a lifetime of probation.
Elhassani’s attorneys reportedly balked at information in a pre-sentence investigation report and raised objections. A sentencing memorandum filed Aug. 17 seeks a lower sentence and argues the pre-sentence report exceeded its parameters with details about the case outside the scope of the charge to which she pleaded guilty.
The document also describes the government’s use of a terrorism enhancement as a “draconian” method to justify the maximum 10-year sentence in Elhassani’s case. Her attorneys pushed for a maximum prison sentence of four years, arguing she needs time to seek treatment for severe post-traumatic stress disorder and depression as a result of her experiences.
The document characterized Elhassani as a woman with no prior criminal record who was violently abused by her husband, tortured in Syria, and has been separated from her children with no contact since she was jailed two years ago. The attorneys also noted she was infected with COVID-19 as an inmate in the Porter County Jail this year.
The Justice Department supports the 10-year sentence, but raised concerns in a competing sentencing memorandum that Elhassani’s objection to a section of the pre-sentence report contradicted admissions she made in the plea.
That document reiterates the prosecution’s evidence from the case while pushing for the maximum sentence for the charge, stating a lighter prison sentence would send the wrong message about consequences in supporting terrorism.
Holmes said a new date for Elhassani’s postponed sentencing has not yet been filed.
