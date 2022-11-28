Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knot gales and waves 6 to 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&