ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) will host a free seminary preview webinar on Wednesday from 8–8:45 p.m. for people who are exploring a call to ministry or are interested in theological study.
Webinar participants will hear from faculty members about what AMBS has to offer and from students about their experiences of being part of the AMBS learning community.
“Attending the webinar is an ideal way to explore studies at AMBS,” said Mary Ann Weber, director of Enrollment. “We hope that people not only register for the webinar, but also invite others to join the event. It's a great way to encourage people who have gifts for leadership or ministry.”
AMBS offers a variety of educational options for people who want to study at a distance or on campus in Elkhart. Graduate-level students can focus on pastoral ministry, chaplaincy, Christian formation, peacebuilding, Anabaptist theology, environmental sustainability leadership and more. Continuing education options include the undergraduate-level Journey Missional Leadership Development Program, Online Short Courses, and Spiritual Direction Seminars, among others.
The seminary prepares and equips leaders from a variety of Anabaptist and other Christian traditions.
There is no cost to attend the webinar, but registration is required. See ambs.edu/preview to learn more or register. See ambs.edu/visit to schedule an individual visit.