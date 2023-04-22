ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary will hold its commencement service April 29 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the AMBS campus in Elkhart. The public is invited to attend in person or via livestream at ambs.edu/graduation.
The service will honor 20 candidates for graduation who are completing degrees and certificates. Eight will earn a Master of Arts: Theology and Global Anabaptism; six will earn a Master of Divinity; and three will earn a Master of Arts: Theology and Peace Studies. Three students will receive a Graduate Certificate in Theological Studies.
Elizabeth Soto Albrecht, of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will bring the commencement address. An ordained minister in Atlantic Coast Conference and the first Latina to have served as Moderator of Mennonite Church USA (2013–15), Soto Albrecht formerly served as professor of practice with Lancaster Theological Seminary and as a Chaplain-Interpreter at Women & Babies Hospital/Lancaster General Hospital. She wrote “Family Violence: Reclaiming a Theology of Nonviolence” (Orbis, 2008) and co-edited “Liberating the Politics of Jesus: Renewing Peace Theology Through the Wisdom of Women” (T&T Clark in collaboration with the Institute of Mennonite Studies, 2020).
In addition to the April 29 commencement service, livestream viewing is available for a commissioning service that will include a blessing for each graduate on April 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., also at ambs.edu/graduation.