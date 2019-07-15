Towing crews are slowly making progress pulling the truck out of the pond's edge. A delicate operation. Firefighters believe this could take about an hour. Expect restrictions on Ind. 15 at Waterford Mills Parkway for a while this evening pic.twitter.com/iRfyggDF1n— Aimee Ambrose (@aambrose_TGN) July 15, 2019
GOSHEN — A semi has overturned into a retention pond off of Ind. 15 at the Maple City Parkway. Another vehicle located on the parkway overpass was also involved in the crash, which took place at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
We'll provide more information as it is released.
