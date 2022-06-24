Semi fire

A semi caught fire on U.S. 33 this morning.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — The Goshen Fire Department is currently responding to a call for a fire involving a semi.

The fire is located on Goshen’s south side along U.S. 33 next to Wave Express. Residents should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you