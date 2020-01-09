GOSHEN — A 59-year-old Wisconsin man died at the scene of a crash on Lincoln Avenue at 9:52 a.m. Thursday.
According to Goshen police, the man was driving a semitractor-trailer on Lincoln Avenue east of the railroad tracks when the semi abruptly left the road and struck various poles and a tree.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fatal Crash Team was called out to begin the investigation into the nature of the crash, police reported. The cause of the crash is yet unknown.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification to his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.