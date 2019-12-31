BRISTOL — A tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury when his vehicle crashed on the Indiana Toll Road and slid onto railroad tracks near Bristol early Tuesday morning.
Jesus Ziegler, 40, was driving a semi hauling two trailers when he lost control around 5:30 a.m., crashed through a guardrail and struck a concrete barrier near the highway’s 102 mile marker, about a mile east of the Bristol exit. The semi cab then detached from its trailers and slid down a steep embankment, rolling onto its passenger side, before landing on railroad tracks, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
As the cab went down the embankment, the trailers slid along the barrier wall before stopping while dangling over the edge of the overpass above the railroad tracks, police said.
Ziegler, of Richton Park, Illinois, escaped the wreck by climbing out of the cab’s through the front window, police said. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The left lane of the Toll Road westbound near the crash scene was closed for hours while crews worked to clear the wreckage.
