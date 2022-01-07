GOSHEN — Sheila Selman has been named editor following the retirement of Roger Schneider.
Schneider retired Dec. 31 after 32 years as a journalist at The Goshen News and 42 years in the news industry. He had been editor since 2019.
Selman has been with The Goshen News since 1993 and celebrated her 29th year with the company on Jan. 4. Prior to beginning as editor on Jan. 1, Selman was the digital editor. Originally, Selman was hired as a regional reporter and then assumed the duties of police reporter. She also served as city government reporter and regional editor.
“Roger did a fantastic job leading us through the pandemic,” Selman said. “It was a new experience for all of us in the newsroom, but with his leadership we were able to inform the public and make COVID more than statistics. He was also a steadying hand during the political tumult of the past year. We regularly discussed issues, and brought varying viewpoints to the discussion table. Facebook comments have made finding those opinions much easier. Our own personal viewpoints, though, never come into play with reporting. The goal always has — and continues to be — to inform with fairness and transparency. We have no agenda other than to report fair and accurate news. (I can see the Facebook laugh emojis now, but it’s true.)”
In keeping with that, Selman will be responsible for creating an editorial board which will include community members. Those who are interested in joining the editorial board are welcome to apply by sending a letter of interest to Selman at sheila.selman@goshennews.com. Please include a phone number and why you are interested in being on the board.
“Although I am already well-acquainted with many people in the community, there are still so many more voices out there,” she said. “I hope to hear from people of all walks of life, cultures, religions and political leanings. We don’t magically know things, so please reach out and let us know what’s happening. I’ve got a great team always on the lookout for news.
“On the digital side, I’m excited for some upcoming changes to the look of our website, and if I can be mysterious, the return of a product in an online form. I also hope people are enjoying our podcasts because we are having fun doing them. Check them out at goshennews.com if you haven’t listened to one yet. We’re also working on developing some new print products that I hope everyone will love. But the primary mission is always the newspaper in both print and digital forms.”
Selman, who is originally from the Ligonier/Cromwell area and is a 1987 graduate of West Noble High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Goshen College. She is married to Ted Selman and they have two daughters, Lisa Wing and Jordyn Selman, and two grandchildren, Marissa and Coen.
She is a member of Grace Community Church in Goshen and enjoys reading books, experiencing tea, doing crosswords, kayaking on occasion, walking around Fidler Pond and being a dog mom. She also runs The Goshen News’ GoRead Facebook page. Readers should feel free to join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.