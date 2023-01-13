GOSHEN — A seizure may have been the cause of a three-vehicle collision that sent a driver to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.
According to an officer’s report, Tory Burnett was pulling his black Chevrolet Impala into the parking lot east of Rogers Park, near Princess Laundry, 430 W. Pike St. at 3:29 p.m. A witness stated he observed the Impala then accelerate quickly and the front end of the vehicle collided with a maroon Honda Accord, which moved forward, and collided with the east end of the building, bumping another vehicle in the process.
The witness continued that the Impala then backed up slowly and rolled down the hill towards Chicago Avenue at which point the witness ran to the vehicle and turned the wheel to avoid it entering traffic on Chicago Avenue. Burnett appeared to the witness to be having symptoms of a seizure, so he pulled him out of the vehicle and held him until emergency services arrived.
Two of the vehicles were towed, and Burnett was transported to Goshen Hospital.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County deputies are investigating a personal injury crash that was reported at 12:32 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 20 East and Ind. 13 and a driver is being investigated for operating while intoxicated.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Kaila Himes, 23, LaGrange, was traveling west on U.S. 20 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when she ran off the roadway and struck Brian Mast, 37, who was near his mailbox checking his mail at 11575 U.S. 20.
Mast was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for head and internal injuries. Officers said he was going in and out of consciousness and unable to be interviewed at the time. Himes told officers she couldn’t recall the crash and believed she may have had a seizure. She was transported to Goshen Hospital for a blood draw and put through SFST’s and a drug recognition expert examination.
SHOPLIFTING
A representative of Lowes, 2219 Reith Blvd., reported to Goshen city police a case of shoplifting that occurred Dec. 29.
LOST PASSPORT
Jesus Dominguez-Olvera reported that he lost his passport while visiting a family member’s residence in Goshen, at 12:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Clinton Street.
VEHICLE THEFT
Kelcie Cochrane reported to Elkhart County deputies on Thursday that her vehicle had been stolen from her home at 68047 C.R. 23 sometime during the night. The vehicle was later recovered by Kosciusko County deputies.
THEFT
Frances Lipsky reported to Goshen city police at 12:28 p.m. Thursday a theft from her unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of Eastlake Ares, 201 Chicago Ave.
GUNSHOTS
Goshen city officers were called to 302 Stone Dr. at 9:09 p.m. in reference to hearing gunfire. They found several shell casings at the intersection of Stone Drive and Johnston Street, and no evidence of property damage or injury.
FRAUD
Ruth Mae Irving reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 3 p.m. Dec. 21 someone committed fraudulent activity.
Elkhart County deputies report that someone recklessly drove through the grassy area at 30983 Riverbend Circle and struck a transformer causing the power to go out for the entire building around 1 p.m. Thursday.
ARRESTS
Joseph Dean, 43, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. According to officers, Dean left the scene of a vehicle crash at the intersection of C.R. 6 and C.R. 1, after crashing his green Ram 1500 into a black Toyota Camry. A sheriff’s officer later found the truck in the area of Johannes Court and Sunburst Drive and the investigation Dean was found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.