ELKHART — Having met its goal twice, Seed to Feed is finally ready to begin a massive greenhouse and garden expansion project that will increase the amount of produce it can provide its clients as well as get rid of unused asphalt in its lot along Oakland Avenue in Elkhart.
An original goal of $50,000 was met, but with inflation, the goal for the project had to be increased $65,000 but that was still met, too, with community contributing $73,000 to date for the greenhouse project.
“It’s awesome because there’s some things we just weren’t going to be able to do because we thought we just wouldn’t have the funds,” said Seed to Feed Director Gabby Parrish.
Using raised beds on asphalt within the greenhouse limits just how much produce Seed to Feed can grow. The project will remove much of the asphalt from the property and make it into tillable dirt land for growth, including ground inside the greenhouse. In the greenhouse alone, the change is the usage of the space will allow for three times the amount of produce to be yielded. They’ll also be adding another greenhouse. There will be two outdoor annual gardens and one perennial garden added to the grounds as well.
“We start about 20,000 plant starts in the spring for our gardens,” she explained. Throughout the growing season, 23 gardens are maintained throughout the county that help to feed the community, last year growing more than 50,000 pounds of produce. With farmer donations, the number totaled more than 150,000.
But in the winter, the only running garden is the greenhouse owned or managed by Church Community Services is the one in the nonprofit’s parking lot.
“It’s our only reliable source of food for our food pantry,” Parrish said. “That’s not very reliable. I mean, it’s awesome, but the amount of people it feeds is not the amount of people that come to our food pantry.”
The food pantry sees 1,000 to 1,500 guests per month, even in the winter. Food also goes to 16 other food pantry sites.
“The more we can grow, the more we can give to other food pantries as well,” Parrish said.
Compounding the lack of produce, one of Seed to Feed’s largest produce gardens is being excavated to make room for a new water tank in the city of Elkhart in 2024.
On-site gardens including the greenhouse are maintained by high school interns, who get paid along with getting high school credit to learn the systems of growing. Volunteers are also a large part of the process.
With the extra funds donated, they’ll be able to automate some of the procedures to decrease burden on staff and volunteers.
“Right now staff or volunteers have to come in two if not three times a day to raise and lower the sides of the greenhouse to allow airflow or to water plants and other things,” Parrish said. “Let’s say a volunteer can’t come in. That means are plants are going to die. We are so reliant on volunteer help and people have other stuff going on and this will allow us to maintain volunteers but also not kill our plants if for some reason something comes up.”
The increased space also functions as an educational space, Parrish hopes, with Church Community Services currently seeking to hire a garden education coordinator. Parrish has hopes to have about two classes a month with community interest.
“We want to meet the need that’s already here, which is feeding those who are hungry with fresh and healthy food, and then, too, we want to give people the skills to be able to grow their own food so that the food insecurity is kind of cut off at the root,” she said. “We’re trying to do both with this space.”