NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Emergency Services building will be more secure after action taken by the Nappanee Board of Works Monday afternoon.
The board approved a proposal by Vermillion Systems for access control on the EMS side of the police and EMS building at 301 W. Lincoln St. City Hall and the police side of the building already have Vermillion security systems in place.
EMS Chief Jim Sumpter Jr. explained each employee be given either a key fob or identification card to access the building as well as the narcotics storage room and both areas will be monitored as to who is coming and going.
The board approved the purchase at a cost of $7,316.99.
CONSULTING AGREEMENT
Mayor Phil Jenkins explained that this year Baker-Tilly has combined all of its consulting agreements into one master agreement versus having several separate agreements. Therefore he asked the board of works members to approve the portion of the agreement that is relevant to them and he said he would also ask the City Council to approve it.
The board approved the scope of work that deals with utility financial management reports, rate analysis reports and cost of service studies that ensure fees are proportionate between residences and businesses.
MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT
Fire Chief Don Lehman offered a mutual aid agreement with Kosciusko County for the board’s approval. He explained each city and town in Kosciusko County is being asked to enter into this agreement. A southern portion of Nappanee’s city limits lie in Kosciusko County.
Lehman said the agreement came from Kosciusko County’s emergency management director and he said if Nappanee personnel were to be called in for mutual aid and the event is declared a disaster, the city would get reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Hoffer pointed out that the agreement mentions an ordinance or a resolution and he said that would require City Council approval.
“In the past we’ve done inter-local agreements approved by the council as a resolution,” he said.
Jenkins said after the board approves the agreement a resolution will be created for the council to approve.
MORE TESTING
The board approved an amended contract for soil testing and removal agreement with Patriot Engineering. After approving the original agreement they found another spot of contaminated soil on North Main Street. At one time there was a service station at the site from 1931 and 1957 through 1990. They asked Patriot to revise the agreement to show the three locations and put in a provision for further work if more spots are found.
Knight explained when they submitted the request for reimbursement to the state revolving fund state employees asked for proof of payment or the contract. When he submitted a payment for $1,400 and the contract said $1,000 they had to have a new agreement.
In other business the board:
• Approved a payment for the water main replacement project in the amount of $220,892 to Indiana Earth for work done so far.
• Approved two new sewer connections at 1151 Blackstone Blvd., Lot 12 and 1174 Blackstone Blvd., Lot 116.
• Heard the wastewater treatment plant experienced a power surge Sunday resulting in dome damage.
