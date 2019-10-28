GOSHEN — A segment of Monroe Street/C.R. 34 on the city’s southeast side will be closed to traffic through Nov. 8 following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to close Monroe Street/C.R. 34 from Hillcrest Drive to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds for two weeks beginning Monday in order to allow Beer & Slabaugh to extend a new water main across the roadway.
“This is for the water main extension to the Elkhart County Fair,” Sailor told the board. “Starting today, C.R. 34 will be closed just west of Hillcrest Drive. We’re extending the water main into the subdivision. It should be back open by Nov. 8.”
During the closure, Monroe Street/C.R. 34 traffic will be detoured onto Blackport Drive, to Lincoln Avenue/Ind. 4, to C.R. 29, Sailor explained.
The requested closure was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Tyler A. Schaaf as a reserve patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the hiring of Lucas T. Wickey as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the blocking of several parking spaces in the parking lot east of Goshen City Hall on Wednesday to allow for the installation of a new A/C unit on the building’s north side.
• Accepted quotes for the city’s demolition project at 810 N. Sixth St. Submitting quotes were John Ward Concrete with a quote of $8,500 and Indiana Earth Inc. with a quote of $13,000. The quotes were then forwarded to the city’s legal department for review and a recommendation.
• Accepted bids for the city’s 2020 Concrete Paving Project. Submitting bids were: Selge Construction with a bid of $586,056; Walsh & Kelly with a bid of $689,580; La Porte Construction Co. with a bid of $754,125; Premium Concrete with a bid of $776,410; and Rieth-Riley with a bid of $945,000. The bids were then forwarded to the city’s legal department for review and a recommendation.
• Were informed the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety meeting scheduled for Nov. 11, has been moved to Nov. 12 in the council chambers of the Goshen Police and Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St., due to the Veterans Day holiday.
