GOSHEN — A section of Lafayette Street will be closed for five days beginning Monday as part of a gas main replacement project.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to close Lafayette Street between Eighth and Ninth streets for five days to allow for the replacement of a 200-foot NIPSCO gas main.
Upon hearing of the closure request, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, noted that he’d been made aware that NIPSCO has in the recent past had a tendency to close some of the city streets its scheduled to work on prematurely.
As such, he put forward a motion to approve the requested street closure, but with the stipulation that NIPSCO cannot close the street until the company is actually ready to begin the work.
The remainder of the board agreed, and the motion was approved unanimously.
LANE CLOSURE EXTENSION
Also Monday, board members approved a request by construction company Phend & Brown for permission to extend lane closures along Eisenhower Drive North and Eisenhower Drive South, west of Dierdorff Road, until Wednesday in order to allow the company to complete additional adjustment of sanitary manhole and storm castings.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, traffic will continue to be detoured in one direction during the lane closures, traveling from south to north around the Eisenhower Drive loop.
The requested extension was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Adriana Fernandez as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the hiring of Connie Warstler as a reserve patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the promotion of Zachary Klopfenstein to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the promotion of Winston Lechlitner to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved requests by the Goshen Fire Department to extend conditional offers of employment to Megan Berry and Hannah Estes as probationary firefighters with the department.
• Approved a $5,425 contract with Peterson Consulting Services Inc. to assist the city with its financial reporting related to its capital assets as required by Government Accounting Standards Board Statement No. 34.
• Approved a $28,600 contract with Borntrager Enterprises Inc. to replace the roof on the Goshen Wastewater Treatment Plant Administration Building.
• Were notified that the city’s 2021 Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
