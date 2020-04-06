GOSHEN — A section of Greene Road will be closed to traffic through May 8 beginning April 13 to allow for water and sewer work for the new intermediate school being constructed by Goshen Community Schools.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to temporarily close Greene Road between Greenwood Drive and Plymouth Avenue to allow the water and sewer work to proceed.
The original request was for the work to begin next week, however, given the short notice of the requested start date, it was suggested postponing the start date to April 13 might be a better option for the city.
“We’d also want to see the traffic control setup in advance,” Sailor said of the suggested date change. “So, I think that’s a better date.”
When questioned about the proposed start date change, a representative of C&E Excavating indicated that such a delay should not cause any problems with the overall project.
As such, board members voted unanimously to approve the closure.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a $8,073 contract with Bill's Heating Inc. to supply and install replacement air conditioning equipment in the City Annex Building conference room.
• Approved a $3,000 annual payment to the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen to help with the cost of administering athletic programs for local youth this year.
• Approved a $10,000 annual payment to Center for Business Excellence to provide economic development support to the city this year.
• Approved a $70,000 annual payment to Downtown Goshen Inc. to assist the group’s efforts this year to maintain and improve the city’s central business district through economic development, design, promotion and organization.
• Were notified that the lane restriction on Third Street connected to the old jail demolition project will be maintained until May 8.
