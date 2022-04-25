GOSHEN — A section of Emerson Street will be temporarily closed to traffic beginning Tuesday to allow a city utility project to proceed.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to close Emerson Street between Purl and West Douglas streets for approximately three days beginning Tuesday for a sewer lateral installation.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be installing a sewer lateral on 603 Emerson St.,” Holdren told the board. “The excavation will be approximately 10 feet in depth. For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Emerson Street to through traffic between West Purl Street and West Douglas Street.”
Holdren said the closure will begin Tuesday and reopen to traffic sometime Thursday afternoon, weather permitting.
“We will notify Goshen Schools, EMS and ensure that the garbage is moved to the appropriate location for pick up,” he added of the closure.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Goshen Police Chief José Miller for the temporary closure of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street from 1 to 5 p.m. May 15 to allow for the hosting of a ceremony in front of the Goshen Police Department in observance of National Police Week. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
• Accepted a $11,600 bid from Nappanee-based B & E Excavating for the planned demolition of an unsafe property at 414 River Ave., Goshen. The bid will now be forwarded to the Goshen Legal Department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a request by Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, for acceptance of the subdivision plat for Westoria Eighth PUD, a new 27-lot residential subdivision, with dedications and easements.
• Approved a request by Goshen Building Commissioner Myron Grise for permission to grant a Goshen electrical license to Elton Weaver of Weaver Service LLC, Rochester.
• Approved a second request by Grise for permission to grant a Goshen mechanical license to Kenneth Kerr of K-Clean Service Co., Chesterton.
