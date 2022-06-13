GOSHEN — A section of Chicago Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic beginning Tuesday to allow a city utility project to proceed.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to close Chicago Avenue between Wilkinson and Denver streets for approximately two days beginning Tuesday for a sewer main repair project.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be repairing a sewer main on Chicago Avenue,” Holdren told the board. “The work will require excavation of the road with a trench that will be approximately 8 feet in depth. For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Chicago Avenue to through traffic between Wilkinson and Denver streets.”
Holdren said the closure will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopen to traffic on Thursday, weather permitting.
“We will notify the schools, and EMS, and the garbage pickup and everything,” he added of the closure.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Jorden Lamar Snyder as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective June 21.
• Approved the hiring of Ever Guillermo Gutierrez Franco as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective June 21.
• Approved the retirement of Capt. Jeremy Welker from the Goshen Police Department effective June 19.
• Approved the resignation of Sgt. Andrew Keim from the Goshen Police Department retroactive to June 7.
• Approved a $24,014 contract with Borntrager Inc. for gutter relining at Goshen City Hall.
• Approved a $6,750 contract with LaCroix Traffic Engineering to perform a 10th Street Apartments Traffic Impact Study.
• Approved a request by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for permission to close sections of Monroe Street and South Third Street from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 for a church event.