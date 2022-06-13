Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms...some may be locally strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.