INDIANAPOLIS — Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced Friday she has accepted Kosciusko County’s plan to become a vote center county.
“I am excited to see Kosciusko County offer flexibility to voters by adopting vote centers," Sullivan said. "Hoosiers in Kosciusko County will have more convenience casting their ballots on Election Day. I’d like to thank Clerk Ann Torpy and the Kosciusko County Election Board for their work to bring vote centers to another county in Indiana.”
A vote center is a polling location where any eligible voter in the county may cast a ballot. The vote center model can reduce costs for counties, increase turnout, provide local election officials more flexibility and improve overall convenience for voters.
Kosciusko County will have six vote center locations across the county for voters to use on Election Day during the 2022 Primary Election. The County Election Board along with the Vote Center committee have also recommended 21 ADA-compliant vote center locations.
