GOSHEN — A roofing company has been hit with a second lawsuit this year, again accused of collecting insurance settlement funds without repairing the roofs of several local buildings after more than a year.
The case was filed Thursday on behalf of eight property owners in Goshen. They’re suing Exact Loss Consulting Inc., sister company Storm Solution Pros Inc. of South Bend and their owner Adam Greer of Valparaiso on seven accusations that include fraud, breach of contract and deceptive consumer sales practices. An injunction is also sought to stop the companies from holding insurance money.
This comes a few months after a Goshen couple settled similar claims against the companies.
Similar to the previous case, the new suit alleges representatives of Exact Loss signed hundreds of Goshen residents to the company’s insurance adjustment services following a hail storm on June 1, 2019. As part of the deal, according to court documents, customers would sign over insurance checks to Exact Loss, and the company would charge a 33% fee on funds collected from the adjustment settlement. But the fee would be waived if customers also contract with Storm Solution to do the roofing repairs. If homeowners hire a different contractor — or give up, drop Storm Solution — and go with someone else, Exact Loss would keep its fee.
The lawsuit accuses Greer’s companies of signing agreements, and collecting tens of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds, while knowing roofing work wouldn’t get done in a timely manner.
“When Exact Loss signed the agreements, it and Greer were well aware Storm Solution wouldn’t make the necessary hail repairs in a timely fashion, if at all. Meanwhile, defendants are flush with insurance proceeds,” the property owners’ attorney states in the lawsuit. “Defendants counted on many exasperated homeowners simply giving up after long delays, buying out their contracts by authorizing Exact Loss to take its 33% cut from the settlement proceeds, and finding another contractor to make the repairs.”
The case also restates a claim from the previous suit that more than 600 contracts were signed after the June 2019 storm, but less than 40 homes were repaired. A Storm Solution manager told The Goshen News in September, in response to a report on the prior lawsuit, that actually about 160 repairs had since been completed.
A message left with the company for comment about the new lawsuit had not been returned as of publication time Friday.
The new lawsuit also reiterates an allegation that Exact Loss violated Indiana’s Home Improvement Contract Act by serving as a public adjuster and as a home improvement supplier at the same time. By signing customers to property improvement contracts with Storm Solution, the case accuses Exact Loss of breaking the law. As a result, the lawsuit claims, the agreements should be voided.
The lawsuit seeks to void the contracts while seeking damages. A request for an injunction was also filed, calling for Exact Loss to provide documents that would let the property owners’ insurance companies reissue settlement checks. The funds would go into a trust to the court’s clerk, and then each plaintiff would back get 67% of their settlements. The other third of the settlements — representing Exact Loss’ fee in the contracts — would be held while the case is still active.
In seeking the injunction, the attorney argues the case could take a long time to resolve.
“Fully litigating this matter could take years. Plaintiffs haven’t repaired their roofs and require insurance proceeds to do so. Waiting years to repair their roofs threatens irreparable damage to plaintiffs’ properties,” the filing states.
The new lawsuit was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2.
In March, a Goshen couple sued Greer, Exact Loss and Storm Solution on similar claims. They alleged they signed over $81,000 in insurance funds as part of a contract but received no repairs to their roof after about nine months.
A judge awarded the couple more than $255,000 in damages in May after the companies initially took no action on the case. The couple then dropped the judgment in July after agreeing to settle the matter out of court with the companies.
The attorney who represented the couple is the same as the one who filed the new lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.