ELKHART — In the second meeting of the Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition, parents and community members predominantly met in groups to further discuss ideas that were addressed at the initial panel discussion, regarding ways the community can support students, preventing and protecting bullying and mental health among area schools.
At the discussions, tables reported back surrounding questions and ideas including when to get law enforcement involved, how to include and support family in discussions, legislation, working with teachers, and increasing access to mental health, among others.
The parent coalition consists of Elkhart Community Schools Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Lindsey Brander, Aaron Ball, Gabriella Martinez, Lena Moore, Myra Cors, Kayla Fernatt, Rachel Van Alstine, Brittany Crane, Jessi Yost, Alex Bicknell, Alexandria Hunter, Genevieve Hart and Jason Moreno, who are Parent-Child Advocates, and the meeting included many other supports of children and mental health among the community.
Representing their own districts on the parent panel for the event were Lani Fernatt Kieft for Middlebury Community Schools and Aaron Bauman for Concord Community Schools.
Ball, Kieft and Bauman made up a parent panel answering three questions. Master of Ceremonies Arvis Dawson, ahead of the table discussions, led the panel, asking the perspectives on the difference between conflict and bullying, how quickly parents and administration should respond to a possible conflict or bullying situation, and what external resources parents felt they had.
“When it comes to our kids, we don’t blur the line between conflict and bullying,” Ball said. “Nobody wants to see their kids hurting.”
“We remind ourselves that we are dealing with children,” he said, “and we know that at times they can take something that seems like an isolated incident and turn it into something that’s bigger than what it might be, but as parents, we know our children and we can tell the difference between an isolated conflict incident versus someone who is really, really, really struggling at school, struggling at home, struggling with their mental health, so from that aspect there is no length of time that it needs to be reported. It needs to be reported right away. You lose nothing by reporting it. You can lose an awful lot by not reporting it.”
“Some people will say that bullying has to be repeated, but that’s actually being debated right now,” Kieft said.
Kieft told parents that if they hit a brick wall reporting bullying or getting supports, keep searching.
“You could also contact someone from the parent coalition, and if you’re concerned about your child’s safety, I would absolutely contact local police,” she said. “Because it needs to be uncomfortable for that child, it needs to be uncomfortable for their parents. You need to make sure that the light is shined on what’s happening. I wouldn’t be afraid of doing that if you can’t get anywhere otherwise. It’s not OK to be assaulted or living in fear at school.”
As a teacher, Kieft said teachers are often just as frustrated, and they care about students, too.
“I want you to know that sometimes it can get confusing and emotions run high, but I want you to know that they do care,” she said.
Aaron Bauman recounted the struggle in his own student’s district at Concord, when discerning with administrators the difference between conflict and bullying.
“When you get to bullying as it stands now, Indiana defines it as a repeated thing, and of course, there’s that power imbalance. If a child is feeling diminished, or pushed down and has no equal power to have that conversation. … If I disagree with another adult, we can have that healthy conversation and understand one another and learn from each other and we can walk away having learned and growing ourselves … but children may not be able to cope with that just yet so they need to understand how to handle that conflict, and we as parents come in to teach them that conflict can be healthy and that it can be good for you and we need to make sure that that exaggeration is not there, either.”
He added that another key aspect is looking at the Indiana Code and what bullying is defined as and considering changes. He explained that the code indicates an evil or malicious intent, regardless of the reason behind it.
“It becomes unhealthy and you’re looking to push that individual down,” Bauman said.
He also explained the importance of paying attention as parents and being role models for healthy communication.
Bauman also suggested that districts should respond to accusations of bullying within 24 hours of the report.
“We all need to realize that our children could be guilty of this at any time,” Bauman added. “They’re growing, they’re learning, they’re not perfect, and we as adults are guilty of it as well something, so keep that in mind if you’re dealing with other parents, work with them.”