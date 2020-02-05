INDIANAPOLIS — An estimated 100 people gathered outside of the Indiana Secretary of State Office Wednesday morning to witness Second Lady Karen Pence file the paperwork for President Donald Trump to appear on the state’s primary ballot.
The deadline to file for the May 5 Indiana primary is Friday, and the only other Republican on the ballot challenging Trump is Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts. Four Democrats so far have filed to challenge Trump in November.
Hoosiers will not only be electing people to fill offices for president, governor, and congress but also more local positions, like county commissioner and county treasurer. Nearly 5,000 people so far have filed to run for a political office in the state.
Cheering people crowded around as Pence, wife of former governor and current Vice President Mike Pence, presented the paperwork and spoke about accomplishments of the Trump administration.
“It has been three years of action, three years of results, three years of promises kept,” Pence said. “We need four more years of Trump in the White House, and this is going to be a close race.”
Democratic candidates who have filed to run against Trump include former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and businessman Tom Steyer.
Democratic candidates that plan to run but have not yet filed in Indiana are former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who did well in Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Woody Myers is the only candidate currently filed on the Democrat ballot to challenge Holcomb, who has also filed his paperwork to seek a second term.
Myers, 65, announced last summer that he would be running, and said he plans to focus on jobs for Hoosiers and better health care. Tuesday, Myers submitted more than 4,500 signatures to qualify for the ballot. He has raised $172,801 traveled to 34 counties.
“Hoosiers know that we have the right vision for Indiana, and we will continue to take our message on the road around this great state,” Myers said in a press release.
Josh Owens, owner of online retail strategy company, has also announced plans to seek the Democratic nomination to run against Holcomb. His campaign could not be reached to comment on whether he will file by Friday.
Owens, 34, in announcing his candidacy last fall, said at the time he would focus on issues such as teacher pay, decimalizing marijuana and civil rights protection for the LGBTQ+ community.
One other Democrat dropped out of the race for governor — Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary. He cited the time and cost of mounting a statewide campaign and has instead filed to seek a second term in the Indiana Senate.
