LAGRANGE COUNTY — A Howe man has died following an apparent boating accident in LaGrange County
The body of Duane Bowman III, 69, was located at 10:34 a.m. this morning, by conservation officers and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
Howe went missing Wednesday morning, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release. At 9:18 a.m., a lake resident called 911 after discovering an unoccupied boat adrift on the lake, personal belongings on the shore, and an unoccupied vehicle with a trailer at the Little Turkey Lake Public Access Site.
Search efforts continued overnight and into the morning. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results, and Boman's family has been notified according to the release.
